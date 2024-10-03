Irish Red and White Setter
Historically somewhat in the shadow of the other three setters, especially the Irish one, this bicolour breed came into its own around 30 years ago.
About the Irish Red and White Setter
While they can be affectionate companion dogs, Irish Red and White Setters are essentially bred as gun dogs. Although recognised for their beauty, they are known first and foremost in a work setting.
This aristocratic breed is lively and alert, with a kindly, friendly nature, making it easy to train, but fundamentally determined, courageous and full of zip.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Ireland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-15 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Confident / Enthusiastic / Lively / Gentle / Intelligent
Key facts
Needs a lot of training
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires outdoor space
