Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Spirited and game, good tempered, very affectionate and loyal, very intelligent, Wheatens are great friends and wonderful defenders, without a drop of aggression. Wheatens most likely belong to the oldest of the four Irish terrier breeds. They can be traced back at least two centuries, based on texts that mention “soft-haired” dogs.

The breed has gradually gained in popularity since then and is now spread throughout the world, although the overall population is fairly low. These hardy, active, short-coupled dogs are well built to the extent that they give the impression of possessing strength.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)