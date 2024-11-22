Italian Short-Haired Segugio
About the Italian Short-Haired Segugio
Italian Short-Haired Segugios are well adapted to the most diverse types of terrain. They are very hardy animals that can run at great speed, working with enthusiasm either alone or in a pack. The bold Italian Short-Haired Segugio has a gentle expression and a very pleasant voice.
They are clearly descended from primitive hounds from ancient Egypt that were introduced along the Mediterranean coast, including Italy, by Phoenician traders. There are many depictions of hounds that closely resemble Italian Short-Haired Segugios near various Pharaohs.
Breed specifics
Size category : Medium
Avg life expectancy : 10-14
Resilient / Enthusiastic / Gentle / Loving
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Loves to hunt
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
