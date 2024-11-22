Kai
Kais share the characteristics of other dogs living in the mountainous regions of Japan: strong legs and especially well-developed hocks.
About the Kai
Kais are keen, highly alert dogs. Traditionally used as hunting dogs, Kais are quick learners who form strong bonds with their human families and make excellent companions to all.
They have a strong inclination to form a pack, which is felt to be one of the reasons the breed has remained pure. Their brindle coat is one of their distinctive features. Kais were declared a Natural Monument in 1934.
Breed specifics
Size category : Medium
Avg life expectancy : 14-16
Alert / Confident / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Even-tempered
Avg life expectancy : 14-16
Alert / Confident / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu