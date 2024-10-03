Karst Shepherd Dog

Karst Shepherd Dogs are superb herders and good guards. Nowadays, while they are employed for guarding and defence, most of all they are family dogs, although they continue to be born sheepdogs. These medium-sized dogs are harmonious and robust, with well-developed muscles and a strong constitution.

Famed for their good character, bravery and courage, Karst Shepherd Dogs are very devoted and moderately lively. As guard dogs they are incorruptible. Distrustful of strangers, but nevertheless pleasant, obedient companion dogs that retains a strong sense of individuality.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)