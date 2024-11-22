Kuvasz

Kuvaszs are very brave, fearless Hungarian dogs who are unwaveringly loyal to their owners.

About the Kuvasz

The Kuvasz is a large, strong, confident dog, used in their native Hungary as sheepdogs. They have thick, white, wavy coats that protect them from harsh weather.

Kuvaszs are reserved with strangers and they are famed for their ability as guard dogs, protecting property, valuables and people.

Breed specifics

Country : Hungary
Size category : Large
Avg life expectancy : 10-12
Alert / Confident / Protective / Loyal / Loving / Lively / Independent / Resilient

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
