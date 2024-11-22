Landseer
Giant dogs with feline-like feet, the toes are connected by webbing, which explains why Landseers are so good in the water.
About the Landseer
Landseers are large, robust dogs of good proportions. The legs are higher than those of their cousins, Black Newfoundlands.
Naturally protective, the Landseer has been known to act as babysitter to family children without hesitation, and will defend their family from any threat. As such, they are also fantastic guard dogs.
Breed specifics
Country : Germany
Size category : Very large
Avg life expectancy : 9-11
Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of space
Makes a great guard dog
