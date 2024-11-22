Leonberger

When developing the Leonberger, it’s believed the breeder’s aim was to create a dog resembling the lion on Leonberg’s coat of arms.
About the Leonberger

Despite their imposing size, Leonbergers are gentle, loving dogs who make excellent family companions. They are friendly with children and patient with other animals in the home.

The Leonberger is intelligent, resilient and observant, making natural watchdogs who are quick to identify strangers and will alert their owners of anything unusual.

Breed specifics

Country : Germany
Size category : Very large
Avg life expectancy : 8-9
Even-tempered / Friendly / Confident / Playful / Intelligent

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
