Lhasa Apso
Lhasa Apsos are named after the old capital of Tibet – Lhasa – and a Tibetan horse known for its abundant mane.
About the Lhasa Apso
Although small, Lhasa Apsos are assertive dogs that do not allow themselves to be bossed about. Their alert nature means they readily let intruders know they are around.
Lhasa Apsos are terriers in everything but name, particularly when it comes to their inquisitive, confident and sociable nature. The word terrier doesn’t appear in their name to avoid confusion with Tibetan Terriers.
Breed specifics
Size category : Small
Avg life expectancy : 12-15
Friendly / Assertive / Alert / Even-tempered / Reserved
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential
Makes a great watchdog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
