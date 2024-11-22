Mastiff

The Guinness Book of Records recognises a Mastiff by the name of Zorba as the world’s biggest dog, weighing in at a hefty 343lbs.
About the Mastiff

Character-wise, Mastiffs are a rare combination of nobility and courage. These calm dogs are affectionate with their human companions, and despite their size are known to be gentle with children.

Mastiffs are powerful, well-built dogs who have even been known to outweigh fully grown men. They are used across the world as security and watchdogs thanks to their alert, protective nature and formidable appearance.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Loving / Calm / Protective / Reserved

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Needs an owner with some experience
Training should start early
