Miniature Pinscher
Miniature Pinschers are alert, lively, confident and well balanced, making them the ideal family and companion dog.
About the Miniature Pinscher
Miniature Pinschers are a smaller version of German Pinschers without any signs of dwarfism. These elegant, smooth-haired dogs are fearless and spirited, showing little awareness of their small size.
These dogs develop strong bonds with their owners and will easily settle into homes with single occupants, couples or families with older children.
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 10-14
Lively / Enthusiastic / Confident / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Garden not essential
Needs a lot of training
