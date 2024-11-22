Neapolitan Mastiff
About the Neapolitan Mastiff
Intelligent, steady and loyal, lacking in aggression or snappiness unless provoked, Neapolitan Mastiffs are majestic and noble dogs that carry more of an implied threat, which makes them well suited to guarding and protective duties.
Neapolitan Mastiffs are one of the oldest breeds native to Italy. Despite their imposing size and looks, these dogs are known to be incredibly gentle and calm. That being said, due to their size and strength they are not suited to first-time owners.
Breed specifics
Size: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10
Alert / Calm / Confident / Friendly / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of space
