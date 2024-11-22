Norwegian Hound

Norwegian Hounds are specialised in hare hunting. They owe their alternative name – the Dunker – to Wilhelm Dunker, who set the breed characteristics in the 19th century. Fast and fine-nosed, these hounds are easy to live with and very close to their master or mistress. Unfortunately, they are very rare outside of Norway.

Medium-sized and powerfully built but never heavy, Norwegian Hounds exude stamina. They have a very distinctive harlequin coat, which they share with other rare breeds, like Beaucerons. These are working dogs with great energy and vitality, able to handle themselves on various types of terrain.