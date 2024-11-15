Old English Sheepdog
Old English Sheepdogs are stocky, muscular canines with a very intelligent expression.
About the Old English Sheepdog
Old English Sheepdogs may be one of the most iconic looking breeds across the world, and certainly in their native U.K. Strong and full of stamina, the Old English Sheepdog is a faithful and trustworthy dog, both at work and in the family home.
As well as famous farm dogs, the Old English Sheepdog makes an excellent watchdog, thanks to their alert and protective nature.
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Even-tempered / Confident / Loyal
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Even-tempered / Confident / Loyal
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu