Pekingese
Pekingese are companion dogs with a lively, intelligent expression and an unwavering loyalty to their owners.
About the Pekingese
These little dogs are fearless, faithful and relatively aloof. The Pekingese has an even temper but may be relatively reserved with newcomers until they get to know them. Once fully accepted, this breed is a friend to all.
Males are typically always more lightweight than females, although both are heavier than might be expected given their size. The heavy bones and robust body are characteristic of the Pekingese.
Breed specifics
Country: China
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Intelligent / Confident / Loyal / Reserved
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential
Needs little training
