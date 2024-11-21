Peruvian Inca Orchid

Also known as the Peruvian Hairless Dog, these dogs are active and alert, wary of strangers but incredibly loving with their family. Peruvian Inca Orchids make loving, loyal companions for any household.

Care should be taken around smaller pets in the home as these dogs are known to have a hunting instinct and could see other animals as prey.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)