Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
A demon in the fields, an angel in the home, this passionate hunter needs to be trained from a very early age.
About the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
These dogs have been used over medium-sized areas, especially when hunting rabbits, although other game are just as vulnerable.
Petit Basset Griffon Vendeens are brave and enthusiastic hunters that love to work in the bramble and scrub. They have the character of a docile little dog, but are always willing and passionate.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Lively / Enthusiastic / Calm / Determined
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Lively / Enthusiastic / Calm / Determined
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great family dog
Makes a great family dog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu