Small Blue Gascony

The fine-nosed, well-voiced Small Blue Gascony is a determined hunter. These hounds work well in a pack, due to their calm, affectionate nature and their willingness to follow commands.
About the Small Blue Gascony

The Petit is a smaller version of the Great Gascony Blue that has existed as long as its larger sibling, bred to go after small game. Overall, the breed is medium-sized, well proportioned and distinguished. As well as their hunting role, the Small Blue Gascony is a loving and obedient dog who settles well into most households.

There is generally a black patch on each side of the head, covering the ears, surrounding the eyes and ending at the cheeks.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Calm / Loving / Determined / Obedient

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Needs moderate training
Requires outdoor space
