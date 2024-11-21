Pudelpointer

As the name suggests, albeit with a German accent, this wire-haired breed is a cross between poodles and pointers.
About the Pudelpointer

Pudelpointers are even-tempered, calm and controlled dogs with a well-developed hunting instinct. They will never shy away from game.

Although poodles were only used in the establishment of the foundation breeding stock, their hunting skills are preserved in the present-day breed. By associating them with the pointer’s exceptional aptitude on the plain – a fine nose even at long distances, the ability to quickly search an extensive area, firm pointing – it was possible to produce a versatile hunting dog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Loving / Alert / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Confident

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
