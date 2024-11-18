Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog

Romanian Mioritics are vigorous and spectacular dogs that are big but never heavy. The hair is long and well furnished on the head, all of the body and the legs. Males are taller and stronger than females.
About the Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog

Romanian Mioritics are calm, well-balanced dogs that show great courage and efficient fighting skills when predators like bears, wolves and lynxes threaten their herd. They are distrustful of strangers, and are known to make excellent guard dogs.

This breed makes a good herd dog and a very courageous and efficient fighter against possible animals prey. Their calm nature and patience with children means they settle well into the role of affectionate family dog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Romania
Size: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Calm / Quiet / Gentle

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great guard dog
Patient with children and other animals
