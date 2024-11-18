Collie Rough
Collie Roughs are strikingly beautiful dogs that stand with great dignity.
About the Collie Rough
Made famous through the Lassie Come Home franchise, these highly intelligent and loyal dogs are commonly found in the Scottish Highlands, where they are used predominantly as herding dogs.
Collie Roughs are social in nature and easy to train, making them excellent family pets, although they are better suited to active owners due to their high exercise needs.
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 14-16
Lively / Friendly / Sociable / Confident
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming
