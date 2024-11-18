Saarloos Wolfhond
About the Saarloos Wolfhond
Saarloos Wolfhond is a robust canine whose outward appearance, including movements and coat, is reminiscent of a wolf.
Lively and bursting with energy, proud and independent, the Saarloos Wolfhond will only follow its own free will. That said, it is devoted to its owner and very reliable. Around strangers, this breed is reserved and rather suspicious.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Alert / Independent / Loyal
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Needs an experienced owner
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu