Schillerstövare
About the Schillerstövare
Schillerstövares are well proportioned, muscular and noble animals that exude speed and strength. They are favoured for their lively, attentive attitude. Their obedient and intelligent nature means that they are known to be gentle with children and, with appropriate training, will settle easily into the family home.
Well proportioned, slightly rectangular in the body, sinewy and noble, the Schillerstövare gives the impression of speed and strength. Their coat is coloured in tan with black mantle.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13
Assertive / Calm / Intelligent / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered
Key facts
Gentle with children
Needs a lot of exercise
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu