Deerhounds are gentle, friendly dogs that are obedient and easy to train, because they only want to please.
About the Deerhound

These good-natured dogs are never suspicious or nervous, carrying themselves with dignity. While they look like rough-coated greyhounds but bigger, with larger bones, Deerhounds are great companions, outstanding hunters and equally skilled runners.

Historically, there have always been rough-coated sighthounds in Scotland. Crossbreeding and selection have fashioned the Deerhound, which is now an emblematic breed in Scotland.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size: Large
Avg life expectancy: 8-11
Gentle / Friendly / Obedient / Enthusiastic / Calm / Loving / Resilient / Even-tempered

Key facts

Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming
Needs an experienced owner
