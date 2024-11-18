Deerhound
About the Deerhound
These good-natured dogs are never suspicious or nervous, carrying themselves with dignity. While they look like rough-coated greyhounds but bigger, with larger bones, Deerhounds are great companions, outstanding hunters and equally skilled runners.
Historically, there have always been rough-coated sighthounds in Scotland. Crossbreeding and selection have fashioned the Deerhound, which is now an emblematic breed in Scotland.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size: Large
Avg life expectancy: 8-11
Gentle / Friendly / Obedient / Enthusiastic / Calm / Loving / Resilient / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs an experienced owner
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu