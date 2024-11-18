Sealyham Terrier

Sturdy and game with a great appetite for work, Sealyham Terriers are alert and fearless, but especially friendly as well. Less active than other terriers, the Sealyham is perfectly suited to life in small houses or flats.

These dogs have a wonderful humour and playful nature that make them especially endearing to their human families.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)