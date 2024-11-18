Shetland Sheepdog

Shetland Sheepdogs are little, long-haired working dogs of great beauty. The abundant coat, intelligence, patience and the gentle expression, all combine to present the ideal family dog.

Alert, gentle, strong and active, this diminutive breed is affectionate and responsive to its human companion, but reserved with strangers. Scottish sheepdog breeds are renowned for their very strong attachment to their human companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)