Shikoku
The distinctive sesame coat is the most striking feature of this Japanese breed, named after its native region and declared a Natural Monument in Japan in 1937.
About the Shikoku
Shikokus are famed for their remarkable stamina, acute senses and natural energy. Passionate hunters, but docile with their owner, they are tenacious and agile enough to chase down large game. Their dense, soft undercoat and short, harsh, straight outer coat are designed to protect them from the elements of the mountains of Japan.
: Japan
: Medium
: 10-12
Assertive / Alert / Confident / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
: Medium
: 10-12
Assertive / Alert / Confident / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
Needs an experienced owner
Enjoys training
Needs an experienced owner
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu