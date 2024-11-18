Small Swiss Hound

Small Swiss Hounds are every inch a hound, searching and driving with determination, hunting independently, giving tongue and even tracking wounded game.
black and white small swiss hound adult

About the Small Swiss Hound

Small Swiss Hounds are deft, untiring and agile dogs with a very fine sense of smell and a real passion for hunting. They pick and follow the trail with confidence, communicated with a deep, melodious voice.

They are naturally friendly, with a temperament that goes from calm to lively, without a sign of nerves.

Breed specifics

Country: Switzerland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Alert / Calm / Friendly / Quiet / Resilient

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of training
Great companion
