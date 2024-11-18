This variety of Pyrenean Shepherd is primarily found in the Pyrenean foothills where it was “highly appreciated by horse-dealers and cattle-drovers”, according to Bernard Sénac-Lagrange (1927 yearbook). The qualities that distinguish it from other types of Pyrenean sheepdogs earned it an appendix to the breed standard in the 1920’s.

All told, Pyrenean Shepherd, Smooth-Faced have the same characteristics as the long-haired variety. Distinguishing features are the skull, which is almost as broad as it is long, the muzzle, which is a little shorter than the skull but longer than the rough-faced varieties.