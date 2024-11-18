Fox Terrier Smooth

Fox Terrier Smooths were bred in response to the inability of foxhounds to follow a fox into its bolthole to flush it out. After various crossings a small dog was produced to complete this task.
About the Fox Terrier Smooth

Fox Terrier Smooths are active and lively dogs that are always keen and alert to any challenge. They are friendly, sociable and bold.

As the name implies, their primary function was tracking and bolting foxes. Whether being used for hunting or not, Fox Terrier Smooths still love to run, dig and explore and as such are best suited to active families.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Alert / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Confident

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of training
Needs a lot of exercise
