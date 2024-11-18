Spanish Hound

Spanish Hounds were already around in the Middle Ages. Alphonso XI of Castille himself described them in a book in the 14th century, as did Argote de Molina (1582) and many other authors.
About the Spanish Hound

Spanish Hounds are affectionate and calm animals that display uncommon bravura and valiance on the trail of large game. They are highly specialised in small game, although not averse to big game hunting, be it boar, stag, deer, fox, wolf or the bear.

These medium-sized dogs have a beautiful head with long ears, a compact skeletal structure and solid legs. Spanish Hounds have a soft, sad and noble expression.

Breed specifics

Country: Spain
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13
Loving / Calm / Confident / Quiet

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Needs little training
Requires minimal grooming
