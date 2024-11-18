Stabijhouns are strongly built spaniels, who display no evidence of shyness. Although somewhat willful, they are very easy to train and form strong bonds with their families.

These versatile dogs can hunt on any terrain, including retrieving from water, because ducks are one of their specialties. All told, the Stabijhoun population stands at several thousand.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)