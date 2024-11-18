Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Lively and excited dogs, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier has a puppy-like keenness for life that lasts well into adulthood.
black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier adult

About the Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The breed gets its name from the Black Country of England, including Birmingham and Staffordshire. With a strong, muscular body and intelligent eyes, the breed gained an early reputation as intimidating fighting dogs.

Anyone who knows a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, however, knows that these dogs are sensitive and playful animals who are devoted to their families.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Lively / Agile / Intelligent / Loving / Confident / Loyal

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Garden not essential
Makes a great family dog

