Swedish Lapphund
About the Swedish Lapphund
Swedish Lapphunds are lively, vigilant, kind and affectionate dogs that are very receptive and willing to work. On top of this, they are widely known as loving and loyal companion dogs, gentle around children of all ages and generally able to settle into homes with other pets.
These highly versatile dogs are well suited to obedience and agility training, herding, tracking and more. Swedish Lapphunds are quick studies that don’t run out of energy easily.
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13
Loving / Alert / Confident / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Sociable / Obedient
Key facts
Needs little training
Needs a lot of exercise
A healthy start to life
Lifetime of health
