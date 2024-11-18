Swiss Hound
About the Swiss Hound
Swiss Hounds are lively, enthusiastic hunters that are always gentle, docile and very attached to their owners. They are medium-sized dogs with good conformation, bringing out their vigour and stamina. The long muzzle and clean head with long ears give it an air of nobility.
These small game hounds hunt hares, roes, foxes and sometimes wild boars. They work independently, giving tongue, exhibiting great skill even on hilly terrain.
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Lively / Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Loyal / Quiet / Sensitive
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Needs a lot of exercise
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu