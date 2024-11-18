Swiss Hound

There are four distinct varieties of Swiss Hound, each bearing the name of a Swiss canton: Bernese, Jura, Lucerne and Schwyz.
Swiss Hound adult black and white

About the Swiss Hound

Swiss Hounds are lively, enthusiastic hunters that are always gentle, docile and very attached to their owners. They are medium-sized dogs with good conformation, bringing out their vigour and stamina. The long muzzle and clean head with long ears give it an air of nobility.

These small game hounds hunt hares, roes, foxes and sometimes wild boars. They work independently, giving tongue, exhibiting great skill even on hilly terrain.

Breed specifics

Country: Switzerland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Lively / Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Loyal / Quiet / Sensitive

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
Needs a lot of exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu