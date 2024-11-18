Taiwan Dog

Taiwan Dogs are exceptionally loyal to their owner. Bold, fearless and lively, with very keen senses, these medium-sized dogs with triangular head, almond eyes, thin, prick ears and sickle-shaped tail are dry, sinewy and well proportioned.

Taiwan Dogs are originally native Taiwanese dogs, descendants of the South Asian hunting dogs which ancient local inhabitants used to live with in the central mountainous districts. This breed was the loyal companion of the ancient hunter in the wild forest.