Taiwan Dog

Full of energy and able to cover a lot of terrain, Taiwan Dogs are so nimble they can turn 180 degrees on the spot.
Taiwan Dog adult black and white

About the Taiwan Dog

Taiwan Dogs are exceptionally loyal to their owner. Bold, fearless and lively, with very keen senses, these medium-sized dogs with triangular head, almond eyes, thin, prick ears and sickle-shaped tail are dry, sinewy and well proportioned.

Taiwan Dogs are originally native Taiwanese dogs, descendants of the South Asian hunting dogs which ancient local inhabitants used to live with in the central mountainous districts. This breed was the loyal companion of the ancient hunter in the wild forest.

Breed specifics

Country: Taiwan
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13
Lively / Loyal / Alert / Confident / Loving / Intelligent

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Great companion
Requires minimal grooming
