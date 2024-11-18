Tatra Shepherd Dog

Tatras are herders and watchdogs with an imposing attitude and attractive appearance that make them much-loved companions. The first standard in 1938 highlighted these aptitudes. Their dense coat allows them to thrive in extreme climates.

Podhalans are strong, compact dogs that exude power and mobility. At first look, these strong animals can be reminiscent of another big white breed, the Kuvasz, but on closer inspection the Pole differs from the Hungarian in many areas, not least its commanding head.