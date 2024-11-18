Tibetan Spaniel
About the Tibetan Spaniel
Tibetan Spaniels are small but well balanced in general outline. Watch how these little dogs carry themselves and you will be reminded of three different animals: monkey, dog and cat. These endearing characters are graceful and highly agile. They also have a reputation as great guards, sleeping with one eye open to ensure they never miss a thing.
Considering it is said they come from the “roof of the world”, it is perhaps not so surprising that the Tibetan Spaniel is such a healthy specimen, with a life expectancy well above average, often up to 15 years.
Breed specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Lively / Alert / Even-tempered / Friendly / Assertive / Intelligent / Reserved / Loyal / Independent
Key facts
Garden not essential
Needs little training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu