Tyrolean Hound
There used to be many different varieties of hound from Tyrol, but only the red and the black and tan have survived. The standard for the short-legged variety was deleted in 1944.
About the Tyrolean Hound
These well tempered hounds with a very fine nose and an outstanding sense of direction are enthusiastic hunters that will follow a trail independently.
Tyrolean Hounds are medium-sized, fairly solid dogs, hard-working and even-tempered, making them excellent hunters. Their alert nature has led them to be recognised as great watchdogs too.
Breed specifics
Country: Austria
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Even-tempered / Hard-working / Independent
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great watchdog
Requires outdoor space
