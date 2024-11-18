Hungarian Short-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)

Hungarian Short-Haired Pointers are versatile hunting dogs that are able to work on plains, in woodlands or in water.
About the Hungarian Short-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)

Their typical qualities are an outstanding nose, remarkable retrieving abilities and an innate ability to remain on the scent, even when swimming.

Their easy-going nature means they are well suited to living indoors. Hungarian Short-Haired Pointers, or Vizslas, are rather lightly built, lean dogs that represent strength and beauty in perfect harmony.

Breed specifics

Country: Hungary
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Lively / Friendly / Even-tempered / Sensitive / Confident

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Good with people
