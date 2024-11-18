West Siberian Laika

West Siberian Laikas are still used for hunting in their native Russia, so there are specialised kennels in several hunting areas.
About the West Siberian Laika

West Siberian Laikas are mainly bred for hunting in their native Russia. These versatile animals are also good herding and draft dogs. When they don’t work, they are well balanced but lively.

West Siberian Laikas are the most prevalent hunting breed in Russia and widely spread in all wooden areas of the country, from Karelia to Kamchatka. The breed seems to be especially popular in its native/original areas.

Breed specifics

Country: Russia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 14-16
Lively / Assertive / Even-tempered / Alert / Sensitive / Confident

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Obedience training is essential
Makes a great family dog
