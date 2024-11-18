White Swiss Shepherd Dog
About the White Swiss Shepherd Dog
These medium-sized sheepdogs are powerful and muscular, with erect ears, a double coat of medium to long hair and elongated body. White Swiss Shepherd Dogs are gentle family and companion dogs that most of all adore children.
They are attentive watchdogs and hard workers with lots of energy. Attentive and vigilant, White Swiss Shepherd Dogs are even tempered and not at all nervous. While occasionally a little reserved with strangers, they are never anxious.
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Alert / Friendly / Intelligent / Sociable / Loving / Obedient
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
