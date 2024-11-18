Fox Terrier Wire

Fox Terrier Wires are active and lively dogs that are always keen and alert to any challenge.
Fox Wire Terrier adult black and white

About the Fox Terrier Wire

When standing, Fox Terrier Wires look like a short-backed hunter horse. On the move, they cover a lot of ground. Until the advance of the mini terrier breeds as companion dogs, for centuries Fox Terrier Wires were by far the most popular member of the family.

They are friendly and sociable with their close companions, but bold and determined on the trail of their mark, on the surface or under the ground.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size Category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years
Lively / Alert / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Confident

Key facts

Needs a lot of training
Garden not essential
Requires moderate grooming
