Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)
About the Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)
Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointers, also known as Wire-haired Vizsla's are attached to their owner, conscious of their worth, receptive and easy to train, but don't do well with rough treatment. They maintain contact with their owner, searching with passion and perseverance, employing their excellent nose and perfect pointing skills.
Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointers are commonly used as therapy dogs thanks to their intelligent and patient nature. That being said, they require a lot of exercise due to their high energy levels. This makes them very well suited to many canine sports.
Breed specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years
Calm / Lively / Loving / Intelligent / Confident / Enthusiastic / Determined
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
