Xoloitzcuintle

Xoloitzcuintles come in six varieties: the Standard, Intermediate and Miniature, ranging from 25 to 60cm tall, all of which can be either hairless or coated.
Xoloitzcuintli adult black and white

About the Xoloitzcuintle

Pronounced “show-low-eats-queen-tlee”, Xoloitzcuintles are silent, calm dogs with a cheerful, attentive personality. Alert and distrustful of strangers, they make good watchdogs and wonderful companions.

Sometimes known as the Mexican Hairless Dog, this breed is popular in their native country for their unusual looks and calm personality. The breed is particularly known for their wrinkled brow and characteristic mohawk. With three different sizes, there’s a Xoloitzcuintle to suit any household.

Breed specifics

Country: Mexico
Size categor: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15–20 years
Calm / Quiet / Friendly / Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Makes a great watchdog
Garden not essential
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more
yorkshire terrier

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu