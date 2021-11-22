Give your puppy the best start to life
Where to buy
Looking to buy premium food for your dog? Use our finder tool to find the nearest Royal Canin stockist near you.
@ziggiandmuffin
Benefits of feeding wet food to your puppy
Did you know that wet food helps keep your puppy hydrated? The aromas and textures of wet food are also excellent for fussy eaters that need tempting at mealtimes.
- Wet food is great for extra water intake
- It’s easy for young puppies to chew
- Compatible wet and dry diets are nutritionally aligned without nutritional compromise
- Puppies love the textures and aromas of ROYAL CANIN® wet foods
Puppy food and nutrition
Feeding puppies
A quality puppy food targeting growth should be suited to the type of dog, according to the size of his breed and his age, his sensitivities, or the particular features of his breed. Your puppy should be given up to four meals a day in the weeks following weaning. The number of meals will vary depending on age, starting with four meals a day, before transitioning to three, and then to two at mid-growth. Always give your puppy food in the same bowl, in the same place to teach good eating habits. It's also very important to transition your puppy slowly when you change your puppy's diet.
The perfect start to life
Learn how to take care of your puppy's health during those first weeks and months of life.