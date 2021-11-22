Give your puppy the best start to life

Royal Canin has developed a range of dog food formulas to support your puppy's growth and development.

@ziggiandmuffin

" We have fed both Ziggi & Muffin the puppy and mini dry food since we first brought them home. When we first got Ziggi we tried different dry food brands as he was a bit picky. With Royal Canin he gets so excited to have his breakfast and doesn’t leave one kibble left. Totally recommend! "

Benefits of feeding wet food to your puppy

Did you know that wet food helps keep your puppy hydrated? The aromas and textures of wet food are also excellent for fussy eaters that need tempting at mealtimes.

  • Wet food is great for extra water intake
  • It’s easy for young puppies to chew
  • Compatible wet and dry diets are nutritionally aligned without nutritional compromise
  • Puppies love the textures and aromas of ROYAL CANIN® wet foods

Puppy food and nutrition

Our puppy food formulas bridge a critical nutritional gap, providing the most comprehensive solution for the well-being of the mother from gestation through birth and lactation, and the puppy for life. We recognize the need to address the nutritional requirements of pregnant and lactating mother dogs and their weaning puppies, which is why we introduced the first line of Birth and Growth formulations that offer precise nutrition to mothers and puppies from gestation to growth.

Feeding puppies

A quality puppy food targeting growth should be suited to the type of dog, according to the size of his breed and his age, his sensitivities, or the particular features of his breed. Your puppy should be given up to four meals a day in the weeks following weaning. The number of meals will vary depending on age, starting with four meals a day, before transitioning to three, and then to two at mid-growth. Always give your puppy food in the same bowl, in the same place to teach good eating habits. It's also very important to transition your puppy slowly when you change your puppy's diet.

