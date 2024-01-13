Bulldog Adult
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Royal Canin Bulldog food has been formulated and designed to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Bulldogs helps them maintain a healthy weight and supports good digestion. It also gives them extra support for their bones and joints. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Stærðir í boði
3kg
12kg
Odour reduction
This formula helps support good digestion and odour reduction with highly digestible proteins, appropriate fibre content and high-quality carbohydrate sources.
Healthy skin
An appropriate diet plays an important role in maintaining the quality of the Bulldog’s skin. EPA & DHA - combined with Omega 6s - do an excellent job helping to support their skin’s barrier role and maintaining overall skin health.
Bone and joint health
The Royal Canin Bulldog diet has been enriched with EPA & DHA for a number of reasons - one of which is to help support the Bulldog's bones and joints that have to carry around those stocky bodies and impressive heads.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|18 kg
|223 g (2+7/8 cups)
|258 g (3+3/8 cups)
|294 g (3+7/8 cups)
|20 k
|242 g (3+1/8 cups)
|280 g (3+5/8 cups)
|318 g (4+1/8 cups)
|22 kg
|259 g (3+3/8 cups)
|300 g (3+7/8 cups)
|341 g (4+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|277 g (3+5/8cups)
|321 g (4+1/8 cups)
|364 g (4+6/8 cups)
|26 kg
|294 g (3+7/8cups)
|340 g (4+3/8 cups)
|387 g (5 cups)
|28 kg
|311 g (4 cups)
|360 g (4+6/8 cups)
|409 g (5+3/8 cups)
|30 kg
|327 g (4+2/8 cups)
|379 g (4+7/8 cups)
|431 g (5+5/8 cups)