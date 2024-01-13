Cavalier King Charles Adult
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Cavalier King Charles Spaniels - Over 10 months old.
Stærðir í boði
1.5kg
3kg
7.5kg
Cardiac health
As Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are at risk of certain types of heart conditions, this formula contains nutrients to help support cardiac health such as taurine, omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), L-carnitine and antioxidants.
Ideal weight
The Cavalier is a breed that can easily gain excess weight. This formula is designed to provide a precise level of calories for this breed to maintain a healthy weight.
Coat health
As the Cavalier can be prone to skin issues, this formula contains nutrients such as omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and omega 6 fatty acids to maintain skin and coat health.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|5 kg
|85 g (7/8 cup)
|98 g (1 cup)
|111 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|97 g (1 cup)
|112 g (1+2/8 cups)
|128 g (1+3/8 cups)
|7 kg
|109 g (1+1/8 cups)
|126 g (1+3/8 cups)
|143 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 kg
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|139 g (1+4/8 cups)
|159 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 kg
|132 g (1+3/8 cups)
|152 g (1+5/8 cups)
|173 g (1+7/8 cups)