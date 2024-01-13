Chihuahua Adult

Chihuahua Adult

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.

Stærðir í boði

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

Hver er réttur skammtur?
Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR

<div>Hentugt fyrir Chihuahua yfir 8 mánaða, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult er sérstaklega hannað með næringarþörfum Chihuahua í huga.</div><div>ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult er sérlega aðlaðandi og uppfyllir þörfum kröfuhörðustu Chihuahua hundum. Fóðrið stuðlar að bættri meltingu með góðgerlafæðu, að góðri tannheilsu með kalkbindandi efnum og tannburstandi áhrifum fóðursins ásamt heilbrigðum liðum með glúkósamíni og kondroítini.&nbsp;</div>

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Aðlaðandi

Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR