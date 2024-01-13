Chihuahua Adult
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
<div>Hentugt fyrir Chihuahua yfir 8 mánaða, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult er sérstaklega hannað með næringarþörfum Chihuahua í huga.</div><div>ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult er sérlega aðlaðandi og uppfyllir þörfum kröfuhörðustu Chihuahua hundum. Fóðrið stuðlar að bættri meltingu með góðgerlafæðu, að góðri tannheilsu með kalkbindandi efnum og tannburstandi áhrifum fóðursins ásamt heilbrigðum liðum með glúkósamíni og kondroítini. </div>
Aðlaðandi
Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw
Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity level
|Higer activity level
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cups)
|28 g (3/8 cups)
|1.5 kg
|33 g (3/8 cups)
|38 g (4/8 cups)
|2 kg
|41 g (4/8 cups)
|47 g (4/8 cups)
|2.5 kg
|48 g (4/8 cups)
|56 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cups)
|64 g (6/8 cups)
|3.5 kg
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|72 g (7/8 cups)