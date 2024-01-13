Cocker Adult

Cocker Adult

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

￼Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature, English or American Cocker Spaniels - Over 12 months old

Stærðir í boði

3kg

12kg

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Healthy skin & coat

Cocker Adult helps support the skin's “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Ideal weight

This formula helps maintain the Cocker Spaniel’s ideal weight.

Healthy cardiac function

This formula contributes to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR